Antioch Police K-9 helps nab drug dealer with weed and over $13,000 Monday

By Antioch Police Department

Monday, May 11, 2020, APD Detectives along with Canine Purcy executed a search warrant at the residence of a suspected drug dealer. During the search, over two pounds of marijuana and more than $13,000 was located. The suspect was booked into the County Jail and the cash was seized as proceeds of the illegal drug dealing.

This is part of an ongoing commitment to address drug dealing in our community by conducting complex investigations and seeking search warrants. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

APD K9 Purcy with drugs & $ 05-11-20

