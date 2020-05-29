Antioch Police help make Thursday’s graduation parade “amazing” for Antioch special needs students

By Leslie Reano and Antioch Police Department

“What a wonderful day today has been,” Lesli Reano an Instructional Aid for Special Needs with the Antioch Unified School District’s Community-Based Instruction program wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 28, 2020. “Our AUSD CBI team had a parade for ALL our graduating young adults today. Our CBI teamed up and brought graduation signs, candy necklace and balloons to all 12 of our graduates. We then did a Graduation parade to each of their homes. The smiles that we saw from our students was priceless! We in CBI all want to thank our wonderful Police force for guiding us on our route to our kids’ homes! They went over and beyond! Thank you, Officer Calvin Prieto, Officer Andrea Rodriguez and Officer Ben Padilla you all were so fun, and your kindness will never be forgotten!! Thank you, Sergeant Smith for reaching out to Lieutenant Mendez and made this all happen. Shout out to our AUSD CBI Team!!!”

“Congratulations to our AUSD CBI graduates!!!” wrote the Antioch Police on their Facebook page. “APD was honored to be part of the graduation parade for the AUSD CBI program. The CBI Program, located on the Deer Valley High School campus, is a community-based instruction (CBI) program for 18- to 22-year-old students with special needs. The program is designed to assist students after earning their certificate of completion, transition into adult life, by helping them to become more independent within the community in the following four basic directions – Vocational Training, Community Access, Independent Living Skills, and Personal Development.

Please join us in congratulating these amazing graduates!”

The program also offers job coaching, Reano said.

