Antioch Police Chief shares special video message to recognize National Police Week

National Police Week – Antioch Police Department In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. During National Police Week, we want to take a moment to honor our brothers and sisters in law enforcement. We thank you and your families. We have some of the best in the business at Antioch PD and want to take a moment to recognize their hard work and dedication. We salute those we lost along the way from generations past and present. Together, we hold on to the memories and celebrate your legacy. Posted by Antioch Police Department on Thursday, May 14, 2020

