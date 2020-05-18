Antioch offers direction to businesses that can reopen Tuesday, May 19
See the list of businesses authorized to reopen, here.
By Kwame Reed, Economic Development Director, City of Antioch
If your business is authorized to reopen based on today’s revision of the Contra Costa County Shelter-in-Place order and Appendix C, you may find the State of California’s statewide industry guidance to reduce risk helpful as you seek to reopen safely (see industry links below).
View the Facebook Live briefing from Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano regarding the latest update on Phase 2 and curbside pickups HERE
If your business was not yet authorized to reopen, these documents can still serve as guidance on what to expect when your business is authorized to reopen and will enable you to better prepare in advance:
Automobile Dealerships and Rentals
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-auto-dealerships.pdf
Child Care Licensees and Providers
https://www.cdss.ca.gov/Portals/9/CCLD/PINs/2020/CCP/PIN_20-06-CCP.pdf
Construction
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-construction.pdf
Delivery Services
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-delivery-services.pdf
Dine-In Restaurants
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf
Hotels and Lodging
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels.pdf
Life Sciences
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-life-sciences.pdf
Limited Services (including, but not limited to, laundromats, auto repair, landscaping, pet services, in-home maintenance and repair services, general contractors)
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-life-sciences.pdf
Logistics and Warehousing Facilities
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-logistics-warehousing.pdf
Manufacturing
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-manufacturing.pdf
Office Workspaces
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-office-workspaces.pdf
Real Estate Transactions
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-real-estate.pdf
Retail
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-retail.pdf
Shopping Malls, Destination Shopping Centers, Strip and Outlet Malls, and Swap Meets
https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf
In addition to the above information, the City of Antioch has resumed full-service business inspection services with limited hours. Information can be found here https://www.antiochca.gov/community-development-department/building-division/.
Please continue to do your part in keeping yourself, your staff, and your customers safe.