Antioch offers direction to businesses that can reopen Tuesday, May 19

See the list of businesses authorized to reopen, here.

By Kwame Reed, Economic Development Director, City of Antioch

If your business is authorized to reopen based on today’s revision of the Contra Costa County Shelter-in-Place order and Appendix C, you may find the State of California’s statewide industry guidance to reduce risk helpful as you seek to reopen safely (see industry links below).

View the Facebook Live briefing from Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano regarding the latest update on Phase 2 and curbside pickups HERE

If your business was not yet authorized to reopen, these documents can still serve as guidance on what to expect when your business is authorized to reopen and will enable you to better prepare in advance:

Automobile Dealerships and Rentals

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-auto-dealerships.pdf

Child Care Licensees and Providers

https://www.cdss.ca.gov/Portals/9/CCLD/PINs/2020/CCP/PIN_20-06-CCP.pdf

Construction

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-construction.pdf

Delivery Services

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-delivery-services.pdf

Dine-In Restaurants

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf

Hotels and Lodging

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels.pdf

Life Sciences

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-life-sciences.pdf

Limited Services (including, but not limited to, laundromats, auto repair, landscaping, pet services, in-home maintenance and repair services, general contractors)

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-life-sciences.pdf

Logistics and Warehousing Facilities

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-logistics-warehousing.pdf

Manufacturing

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-manufacturing.pdf

Office Workspaces

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-office-workspaces.pdf

Real Estate Transactions

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-real-estate.pdf

Retail

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-retail.pdf

Shopping Malls, Destination Shopping Centers, Strip and Outlet Malls, and Swap Meets

https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf

In addition to the above information, the City of Antioch has resumed full-service business inspection services with limited hours. Information can be found here https://www.antiochca.gov/community-development-department/building-division/.

Please continue to do your part in keeping yourself, your staff, and your customers safe.



