Antioch Memorial Day weekend events cancelled due to COVID-19

By J.R. Wilson

This year unfortunately due to COVID-19 the Antioch Memorial Day Weekend events across the City of Antioch are cancelled. They include the Delta Softball Tournament of Heroes, the service at Oak View Memorial Park, and Rededication of the Veterans Memorial.

We did not make this decision lightly. The City of Antioch has had its citizens fight and die defending the “Stars and Stripes” since the Spanish American War. Honoring our military service members who died for their country has always been the heart of our city’s Memorial Day observances, and we will find ways as a community to honor our fallen in new ways this year.

“I am sad that we will be unable to gather together to celebrate those that gave their lives for our freedom on Memorial Day,” said Antioch City Mayor Sean Wright. “That will not stop us from honoring them in our thoughts, prayers and on social media. Let us make this Memorial Day special in a new way.”

The city is closely following the social distancing guidance put out by Contra Costa County Health Services Director Anna Roth. The Memorial Day Weekend events here in Antioch typically draw around 700 people. Furthermore Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order bans gatherings of more than 10 people through the end of May.



