Antioch man shot, killed by roommate during argument Monday morning

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday May 18, 2020, at approximately 8:30 AM, Antioch police officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court for a male subject who had been shot.

It was determined there was an argument between roommates. During the argument one of the roommates shot the other roommate. A 43-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene. Detectives are currently interviewing a 43-year-old male who is considered a person of interest at this time.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, the investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Smith at 925-779-6876. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



APD investigates shooting death on Iron Peak Way 05-18-20

