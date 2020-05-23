Antioch man dies in Highway 4 fiery crash near Hillcrest Saturday morning, CHP investigating

By CHP-Contra Costa

Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at approximately 2:18 AM, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle collision on Hwy 4 eastbound, west of Hillcrest Avenue. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, the driver, an adult male from Antioch, was inside the late nineties Toyota Camry and it was fully engulfed in flames. The car fire was put out by the Fire Department on scene and the driver was extricated and transported to a local hospital with severe burns. While in transport to UC Davis Hospital for his severe burns, unfortunately he was pronounced deceased by the emergency personnel. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased.

This incident is still under investigation and it is unknown as to why the driver crashed into the concrete center divider of Hwy-4 eastbound. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.



