Antioch High seniors receive graduation caps and gowns during drive-through celebration Tuesday

By Allen Payton

The Antioch High School Class of 2020 participated in the senior pick day event on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with a drive-through in the school’s parking lot to turn in their books, and pick up their graduation caps and gowns.

Some 40 staffers, including Principal Louie Rocha were on hand to applaud and celebrate the seniors, according to Community Outreach Coordinator Trine Gallegos. Also, on hand were AUSD School Board Trustee Mary Rocha and Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts.

The staff had planned to distribute yard signs, as well. But, “the yard signs didn’t come in until, today,” Principal Rocha explained. “So, we will distribute them at a later date in the same way as we’re doing this.”

In addition, “the graduates will participate in a virtual graduation ceremony on June 5th,” he shared. An in-person graduation ceremony is scheduled for some time in August, according to school district officials. (See related article). See more videos at www.facebook.com/antiochheraldca.

