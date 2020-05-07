Antioch high schools schedule in-person graduation ceremonies for August

On Friday, May 1st, Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello announced the in-person graduation schedule for seniors in Antioch high schools. However, seniors are picking up their caps and gowns, this month. Deer Valley High seniors picked up theirs, today, Thursday, May 7. Antioch High Seniors will be picking up their caps and gowns next Tuesday, May 12th.

INFORMATION FOR GRADUATING SENIORS

Good evening Seniors and families,

We are so sad that your important day has been impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic! To honor you and your achievements, each high school will hold a virtual ceremony on the originally scheduled date and time of each school’s graduation. We also have two alternative dates set for each school to hold in-person graduations if permitted. If it is not permitted by the first date, we will attempt to hold it on the second date. If it is still not permitted, we will try to come up with alternative plans in hopes of recognizing this important milestone in your education and life. Please hold the following dates and times should we be able to have an in-person ceremony:

Early August

Monday, August 3, 6:00 PM – Bidwell High/Prospects High/Live Oak High Schools

Thursday, August 6, 6:00 PM – Dozier Libbey Medical High School

Friday, August 7, 5:00 PM – Deer Valley High School

Friday, August 7, 8:00 PM – Antioch High School

Late August

Monday, August 24, 6:00 PM – Bidwell High/Prospects High/Live Oak High School

Thursday, August 27, 6:00 PM – Dozier Libbey Medical High School

Friday, August 28, 5:00 PM – Deer Valley High School

Friday, August 28, 8:00 PM – Antioch High School

Please note that middle schools are also planning virtual promotion ceremonies. These dates and times will be shared directly by each school site.

We are AUSD,

Stephanie Anello, Superintendent

#WeAreProud #WeAreAUSD

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



grads caps

