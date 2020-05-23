«

Antioch High Class of 1970 looking for classmates for 50th reunion

The AHS Class of ’70 50th reunion committee has received info on eight more of our classmates that we couldn’t locate previously. Plus, we added another whose invitation returned in the mail. But there are still quite a few more to find. We are getting there though one by one! Here is the new list:

Janet Joan Anderson

Linda Marlean Clark

Judy Sue Cummins

Michael Curley

Michael Thomas Dolezal

Sophia Duran

Pamela Jane Evans

Linda D. Goddard Cox

Thomas Russell (Robert) Martin

Robert Merritt

Gary Ray Moore

William R. Rinehart

Cory Roberts

Carole Waller

Lenise Wight

Diana Wong

Janelle Wright

Please email any information to: antiochhighclassof70@gmail.com.

Thanks!

