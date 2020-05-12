“The council subcommittee is recommending an unprecedented $2,924,946 in CDBG funds,” said Terri House, the City’s CDBG Consultant.

By Allen Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday night, May 12, 2020, on a unanimous vote, the council approved spending plans for $7.5 million of federal funds, including $1.4 million of Coronavirus CARES Act funding. ACC Federal Funds presentation

According to the staff presentation, the City of Antioch has joined with the cities of Concord, Pittsburg, Walnut Creek and the County on behalf of the rest of the cities to create the Contra Costa HOME/CDBG Consortium to plan for entire county, and prepare the joint Consolidated Plan.

According to the city staff report – Action #1: The recommended action has no immediate fiscal impact; however, it will guide the funding decisions of approximately $6,000,000 in future CDBG and other funding over the 2020-25 Consolidated Plan period, and commits a total of $1,404,946 in CDBG and CDBG-CV (Corona Virus CARES funding) for FY 2020-21 to address identified high priority needs of the City in general public services, homeless services, housing and prevention, senior and youth services, economic development, infrastructure, housing, and CDBG administration.

Of the $1.4 million Antioch will receive $509,257 to address effects of the pandemic.

Highest priorities include:

Emergency assistance for rent, mortgage, and utility payments for those affected by “Stay At Home” order or other effects of Covid-19;

Assistance for renters to understand City’s Eviction and Rent Moratorium, and to direct them to City emergency assistance and other resources; and

Food assistance for homeless and seniors.

The process will begin in October with applications by non-profit organizations due in December.

Action #2: The recommended action has no impact to the General Fund but commits a total of $1,520,000 in Housing Successor Low Income Housing funds for FY 2020-21 to address identified high priority housing and homeless needs of the City.

“The council subcommittee is recommending an unprecedented $2,924,946 in CDBG funds,” said Terri House, the City’s CDBG Consultant.

The council approved the expenditure plans for Fiscal Years 20-21 and 20-25 on a 5-0 vote.

The meeting will be rebroadcast on Comcast local cable channel 24 on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. or can be viewed on the City’s website.



Antioch Federal Funds 2020-21 Action Plan





ACC Federal Funds presentation

