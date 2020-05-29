Antioch, Contra Costa offer places to cool off on Saturday during extreme heat

Employment & Human Services Department Opens Four Locations for Hot Weather Relief

The Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) has partially re-opened four of its public lobbies where residents can cool off on days of extreme heat during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place health order. The places to get relief from hot weather are open to all, including individuals, families with children, seniors and disabled adults. Water and charging stations are available at each of the following locations, open for cooling off from Saturday, May 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EHSD District Office 4545 Delta Fair Blvd. Antioch EHSD District Office 400 Ellinwood Way Pleasant Hill EHSD District Office 151 Linus Pauling Hercules EHSD District Office 1305 Macdonald Richmond

Social distancing and face covering requirements are in place in the EHSD buildings, and capacity may be limited in order to comply with County health orders. Community members should NOT go to any of these places to cool off if they have been exposed to or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been ordered to quarantine. All visitors to EHSD offices are required to answer screening questions, per CDC guidelines, before they can enter the buildings.

During the COVID-19 shelter in place, EHSD’s regular programs and services are NOT available at these offices. County residents can call (925) 957-5647 or (925) 957-5648 (Spanish) for assistance with CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and other benefit programs.

Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services

Employment & Human Services (EHSD) partners with the community to deliver quality services to ensure access to resources that support, protect, and empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. Based on the core values of delivering an exceptional customer experience, encouraging open communication, embracing change, practicing ethical behavior, and embracing diversity, EHSD envisions Contra Costa County will continue to be a thriving community where all individuals and families can be healthy, safe, secure and self-sufficient. More information about EHSD is available at www.ehsd.org.



