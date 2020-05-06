Antioch adds another officer to the police force bringing total sworn to 114

By Antioch Police Department

After completing a very extensive hiring process (written and physical tests, interviews, background checks, medical and psychological exams), entry level officer applicants are sent to a Police Academy. The Academy is 40 + hours a week for 6 months. Many people do not make it through to graduation day (some quit after the first day), but when they do, it’s quite an accomplishment.

Usually graduation is a huge event, attended by Police Chief’s and the Sheriff as well as friends and family members of the graduate. A swearing-in follows with a badge pinning and the newly appointed officer meeting many of their new co-workers.

Class 189 at the Law Enforcement Training Center was different. So very different. They were halfway through the Academy when the COVID-19 pandemic began. They were forced to quickly change the format of the Academy so they could continue attending. There would be no huge graduation or public badge pinning, just a quiet acknowledgement of a job well done and a private oath in front of the Chief.

With that, we would like to welcome Officer Dustin Dibble, who was sworn in on Monday, May 4, 2020, to the Antioch Police Department Family. Here is a little info about Dustin:

Dustin was born in Manteca and raised in Tracy, California. When Dustin was growing up, he was very active with travel baseball and spent a lot of his free time outdoors. He graduated from Tracy High School in 2014 and went on to receive an AA in Social Sciences from Folsom Lake College in 2018. Dustin was raised around family members and close friends who worked in law enforcement and admired the positive impact they had on people’s lives. For this reason, he chose this career. Dustin loves what the Antioch Police Department stands for and was immediately drawn to the city. He is excited for a long career ahead serving the community of Antioch.

So, if you see Officer Dibble around town, please give him a hearty and maybe a “congratulations!” He has definitely earned it! According to Police Chief Tammany Brooks, that brings the total sworn officers on the force to 114.

“On Monday the 18th we’ll be at 115,” he shared. “We already have two more that started the academy, last week and three additional laterals in our hiring process.”

“I’m expecting a couple of medical retirements, shortly. But this should keep us at or near fully staffed, even when they leave,” Brooks added.



Officer Dustin Dibble oath of office 05-07-20

