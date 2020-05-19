Antioch adds another officer to police force, now at 115 sworn

By Antioch Police Department

115. It’s a magical number around here. 115 is the number of sworn police officers authorized in the City of Antioch (counting the Chief on down). Did you know our Police Department hasn’t been fully staffed with officers since 2004? Getting hired as a police officer is a long, difficult process. Since Antioch only hires the best of the best, it can be even more difficult here. So, without further ado, please welcome Lieutenant Joseph Vigil, who joins our ranks at that magical number.

Lt. Vigil, who was given his oath of office on Monday, May 18, comes to us from Richmond PD where he was a sergeant. It is truly a team effort that got us to where we are. We have to take a moment to say thank you, first and foremost, to our community for all of the support you give us, but also to our City leaders for their vision and leadership.

Thanks to the passage of Measure C in 2013, Antioch’s half-cent sales tax for more police, then the passage of Measure W in 2018, the city’s one-cent sales tax which replaced Measure C, the city has been able to afford to hire the additional officers and other city staff.

As reported previously, “We already have two more that started the academy…and three additional laterals in our hiring process,” said Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks. “I’m expecting a couple of medical retirements, shortly. But this should keep us at or near fully staffed, even when they leave.”

