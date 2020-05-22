Another car impounded for driver doing donuts during “test drive” in Antioch Thursday

By Antioch Police Department

Yesterday, at about 7 pm, a diligent #APDSwingShift officer was in the area of West 8th and K Streets in response to numerous complaints of vehicles doing burnouts. He spotted the driver of this Infinity doing his best to appeal to a cop’s love of donuts. Problem was, it was the wrong kind of donut, and the officer wasn’t amused, so he stopped the car and found out the driver was just doing a little “test drive.”

What happened to the car? You already know what happened – it was brought to #CarJail for 30 days and the driver received a future appointment with a judge to answer for his reckless driving. We appreciate all of your posts on this topic and will continue to address the problem with your help. Thanks for helping us keep Antioch safe!

