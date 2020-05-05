5 Antioch friends sing encouraging song together using cell phones
By Justin Llamas
Hello! My Antioch-based group is well-known for covering songs from the Broadway show Hamilton. But since the pandemic struck, we decided to change lanes and sing a song from Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen entitled You Will Be Found. This video is done almost all on iPhone, and from the safety of our own homes. I hope you enjoy!
This video is for anyone struggling right now. This video is for you.
The five friends and their YouTube and Instagram pages are as follows:
