5 Antioch friends sing encouraging song together using cell phones

By Justin Llamas

Hello!  My Antioch-based group is well-known for covering songs from the Broadway show Hamilton. But since the pandemic struck, we decided to change lanes and sing a song from Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen entitled You Will Be Found.  This video is done almost all on iPhone, and from the safety of our own homes. I hope you enjoy!

This video is for anyone struggling right now. This video is for you.

The five friends and their YouTube and Instagram pages are as follows:

Justin Llamas http://youtube.com/c/JustinLlamas

http://instagram.com/iamjustinllamas

Xavier Ali http://youtube.com/user/XavierAnimator

http://instagram.com/xavieranimator

Christian Abrojena http://youtube.com/c/christianabrojena

http://instagram.com/cjabrojena

Christina Jardine https://instagram.com/christina_jardine/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXaFrrxdMDSD2AUbC8UEfEQ

Jessica Montez http://instagram.com/jessica.birdd

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBAHJI11A3Ci0p4RM_-EC2w

Business inquiries: justinllamasbooking@gmail.com.

 

