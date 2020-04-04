Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision in Rivertown Friday evening

Report and photos by Allen Payton

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on A Street near the curve at W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown at about 5:55 p.m. Friday night.

According to the driver of a car that was barely missed, “he was driving on the wrong side of the road, I swerved out of the way, then hit the car behind me.”

The driver of the wrong-way car was treated at the scene by ConFire personnel. Both drivers were still at the scene and appeared to be in good condition about 10 minutes after the accident. An ambulance left as it wasn’t needed.

An Antioch Police Officer said, “he just turned down the wrong side of the street.”

North of 6th Street, A Street is divided by a median planted with flowers, which also has one of the tall, grey City of Antioch signs in the middle. The driver chose the left side instead of the right side of the median to continue traveling north.

The accident caused A Street to be closed in both directions from W. 6th to W. 3rd Streets.



Head on collision 2





Head on collision 1

