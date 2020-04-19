Two arrested for stealing Amazon delivery van in Antioch, recovered in Pittsburg

By Antioch Police Department

You wanna know what makes East county strong? Read below and I’ll tell you…

Just before 2 pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020, APD was notified that an Amazon delivery van had been stolen on West 9th and B Streets. Our awesome dispatchers put out a quick alert to all surrounding police departments to be-on-the-lookout. A short time later, an observant Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg, CA Police Officer found the van and began recovering it. While doing so, an equally observant Pittsburg resident approached the officer and said they saw some suspicious characters removing packages from the van, placing them into a silver Mitsubishi with Colorado plates.

The witness took a picture of the plate and gave it to the officer, which was relayed back to us. At about 3:30 pm, Officer Angelini (pictured left fitting the first crook with new bracelets) spotted said Mitsubishi on the south side of our fine city and halted this criminal spree. Officers found several stolen packages in the back of the vehicle and will be working with Amazon to get them back to their intended destinations.

Note to criminals: Stealing vehicles and packages are not essential activities. Your failure to #StayAtHome and your decision to mess with Antioch and Pittsburg resulted in an express trip to the County Motel (AKA jail).

This incident is the classic example of “See Something, Say Something! This was a collaborative effort between two cities, two police departments, and a very alert citizen. Please continue to report suspicious incidents to our Dispatch at (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency.

A special thanks to the Pittsburg resident and Pittsburg PD for continuing to show they are a great neighbor!!! #EastCountyStrong #AntiochPD #PittsburgPD

Some of you have asked more about Officer Angelini after his good bust yesterday from the Amazon package theft caper. Here’s a picture of him taking a moment away from his investigation to proudly pose next to his find. Did you know Officer Angelini is originally from Brazil, speaks three languages, loves riding dirt bikes, and (sorry ladies!) is happily married! #OfficerAngelini #DontStealPackages



Amazon packages APD Officer Angelini 04-18-20





Amazon packages & suspect car 04-18-20 APD





Amazon van arrest suspects 04-18-20 APD

