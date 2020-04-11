Rapid Response Fund formed to bring emergency relief to county residents impacted by COVID-19

By Kim McCarl, Assistant to the Director, Communications, Contra Costa Health Services

MARTINEZ — Beyond its devastating health implications, COVID-19 is undermining basic living conditions for tens of thousands of people living in the Bay Area, especially those that are most vulnerable. The Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation (CCRHF) has established a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and has been selected as a lead partner organization in the newly formed COVID-19 Regional Response Fund supported by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is also supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as well as individual donors.

The CCRHF Rapid Response Fund is moving quickly to help those individuals in desperate need. Locally, the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation will play an important role in identifying highest risk populations and funding organizations to provide needed assistance.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 in the Bay Area is immense, with the biggest impact on people who have been living on the margins. These are families that can’t wait for government assistance in a few weeks, they are suffering and in jeopardy now,” explains CCRHF Chair Bette Felton. “Thanks to the amazing generosity of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, as well as individual donors, we can now move rapidly, locate the organizations best suited to safeguard those people at high risk and make sure they have the funds and resources to help protect our communities.”

We understand this is a dynamic and changing situation. Based on our understanding of the greatest needs at this time, the Fund is supporting four key areas: food distribution, financial assistance, shelter and emergency housing, and support for essential workers.

“Grants will be made on a timely basis to organizations best equipped to address these needs among the county’s most vulnerable populations. Given the urgency of the crisis, our priority is to find organizations with the proven capacity that can move quickly,” says Felton.

In light of that urgency, in its first round of funding, the CCRHF is extending grants to five organizations: the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, the Contra Costa Crisis Center, Shelter, Inc., Catholic Charities East Bay and White Pony Express. These initial grants will quickly amplify the impact these organizations are positioned to make.

Additional organizations will be considered in future funding cycles, based on:

the organization’s ability to reach populations most vulnerable to the economic or health risks posed by this public health crisis,

its capacity to move expeditiously and

the ability of the organization to deploy the funds expediently.

For additional information about the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation visit https://www.ccrhfcovid-19.org/

About the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation

Established in 2003, the Contra Costa Regional Health Foundation is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that supports Contra Costa Health Services in its work to care for and improve the health of all the people in Contra Costa County with special attention to those who are the most vulnerable.



