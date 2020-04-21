New Antioch Police Officer sworn in increasing force to 113 sworn

By Antioch Police Department

Even with all of the crazy things going on in our country, we are continuing to bring top-notch police officers to our agency to serve and protect our fine community! Please let us introduce Officer Bill Whitaker:

Bill was born in Tennessee and raised in San Jose. He graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School where he played baseball. Bill graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from San Jose State University and began his career in Law Enforcement.

Bill comes to Antioch with 18 years of Law Enforcement experience and has held specialty positions as a Crime Scene Investigator, Field Training Officer, Canine Handler, member of the Gang Unit, EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations) Instructor, and Background Investigator. Bill also recently earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Bill is married to his beautiful and amazing wife Julie, and they have two kids, Alexa and Brady.

Fun Fact: Bill retired his K9 partner “Kodiak” who was trained as a patrol canine and was one of the only sworn dual purpose accelerant detection Canines in Northern California.

We weren’t able to our normal public swearing-in for Bill and his family (we are still practicing our social distancing), so if you see Bill out in the community, please give him and extra hearty wave (from six-feet away, of course)! Welcome to Antioch, Bill!

According to Police Chief Tammany Brooks, that brings the total sworn officers on the Antioch force to 113. “And we have another graduating the academy next Friday. So, on May 4 we’ll be at 114,” he added.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



