Maya Cinemas in Pittsburg offers popcorn and concession zero-contact pickup program

By Greg Heckmann, Creative Marketing Consultant, Maya Cinemas

Maya Cinemas is keeping the fresh popcorn popping while its guests are at home watching movies on the small screen. This is a way for Maya to stay connected to its movie going community. The first week of the program was incredibly well received and orders were beyond all expectations.

Maya Cinemas launched a new program on April 8th where customers can purchase a 2-gallon resealable bag of popcorn and 2 movie size candies for $12. $2 add-ons to this package are available with a full list on the website.

The program is available every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Orders can be called in between 9am and 3pm with zero-contact pickup at the theater between 2pm and 5pm. Pickups are assigned in 15-minute increments to ensure safe distancing between guests. All payments must be completed over the phone to ensure safe pickup, so no cash payments accepted.

All info including order phone numbers, candy available and more at https://www.mayacinemas.com/popcorn-pickup

Maya Cinemas in Pittsburg is located at 4085 Century Blvd.

