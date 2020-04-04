In Memoriam: Antioch teacher, wife of former Bases Loaded owner, Debbie Archibald-Karp passes from cancer at 60

DEBORAH LYNN KARP Debbie Archibald-Karp

June 21, 1959 – March 15, 2020

Resident of Walnut Creek

At the young age of 60, and after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer, Debbie passed away in the arms of her loving husband, R. Terry Karp. Debbie leaves behind her son, Jacob T. Archibald, her mother, Carole Sherman-Stone of Lexington, KY., and one brother Jeff D. Stone (Ramona) of Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her father, William R. Stone.

Debbie was a wonderful mother, and in addition to her beloved son, she cherished her two step-children, Cassandra Karp and Jared Karp.

Born in Portsmouth, OH, Debbie grew up in nearby Minford, and was a 1977 graduate of Minford High School. While working at Mercy Hospital and attending Shawnee State Community College, Debbie decided to leave the cold winters of Ohio for a fresh start. Like the song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” tails won, and in 1984 she packed up her car and drove west to the Sacramento area where she got a job selling yellow page ads while attending American River Community College. Debbie was incredibly industrious, and worked while her first husband, Phil Archibald, attended nursing school.

Later, she enrolled at Sacramento State University, obtained her teaching credential, and was hired by the Antioch Unified School District where she taught for almost 30 years – the last 17 years at Park Middle School where she was a finalist for the 2018 Mary Allan Fellows Award honoring AUSD educators. As a 6th grade math and science teacher, she also earned a Certificate of Recognition for Great Classroom Instruction from the AUSD school board in 2013 for innovative techniques such as incorporating sign language as a means for keeping her students engaged, thus creating an environment conducive to learning.

Debbie was also an accomplished Jitterbug and Swing dancer, enjoyed listening to music, and wine tasting with her husband Terry and their many friends.

We will miss her captivating smile, unwavering optimism, and overall enthusiasm for life. Contact a family member for details regarding a celebration of life to be held at a place and date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.



