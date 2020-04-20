Driver cited, car impounded for doing donuts in Antioch neighborhood Sunday night

By Antioch Police Department

A little before 8 pm Sunday night, April 19, 2020, several of you stepped-up and contacted us about a BMW spinning donuts in the intersection of Indian Hill and Toyon Way. The folks in this neighborhood WEREN’T HAVIN’ IT and sent us video and photos of the vehicle, including the license plate. Officer Manly, who PROUDLY patrols Southeast Antioch, wasn’t havin’ it either and found the BMW parked nearby. Terrorizing our neighborhoods with this sort of reckless nonsense is NEVER allowed, so Officer Manly did his duty and brought the vehicle to CAR JAIL for the next 30 DAYS!

Are you noticing a theme with our recent posts? People in our community STEP-UP when they see something wrong. Working together with our community empowers us to keep you safe. We never want our community members to put themselves in harm’s way, so please do so safely and call us at (925) 778-2441, or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. Leave the rest to us!

We have a zero-tolerance attitude toward sideshow activity in Antioch. Any vehicle involved in this sorta craziness is subject to a minimum 30-day impound and drivers face significant fines.

Did you know Officer Manly’s favorite activities include binge-watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians, listening to John Denver, and PROTECTING ANTIOCH?!!

#AntiochStrong #AntiochPD #OfficerManly



Officer Manly with BMW donuts 04-19-20 APD

