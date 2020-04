The SBA is hiring temporary employees to assist with disaster relief efforts. Bilingual language skills a plus. Must be a U.S. citizen.

Call Center Customer Service Representative (CSR)

Customer Service Representatives are needed with backgrounds in finance, credit, banking, accounting, and mortgage lending. Students of business/finance may also apply. Strong computer skills are a must. Texas notaries with experience closing loans, legal documents, etc. are also desired. Spanish speaking is a plus.

Disaster Recovery Specialist (Supersedes previous announcement, EXC-20-054-CSC-10752837, to amend duty location)

GS-0301-07/09; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Customer Service Center; Duty Station Negotiable.

Open to United States Citizens

Document Preparation/Legal Review/ Loan Closings

Attorneys/Paralegals are needed to review and close SBA Disaster Loans. Real Estate experience is a plus. Individuals waiting on bar results may apply. Attorneys must present a current bar card, but may be licensed in any state.

Paralegal Specialist

GS-0950-09/11; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing Disbursement Center (PDC); Fort Worth, TX;

Open to United States Citizens

Attorney Advisor (Gen)

(Supersedes previous announcement, EXC-20-057-PDC-10755112, to amend duty location)

GS-0301-09/11; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing and Disbursement Center (PDC); Duty Station Negotiable.

Open to United States Citizens

Legal Assistant

GS-0986-06/07; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing Disbursement Center (PDC); Fort Worth, TX;

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Processing/Credit Analysis/Mortgage Underwriting

Credit Analysts, Loan Officers, and Mortgage Underwriters are needed with experience evaluating financial information; determining creditworthiness and repayment ability; and making loan decisions (or recommendations) based on overall financial condition.

Loan Specialist (Commercial) – Virtual

GS-1165-12; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Virtual.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Specialist (Commercial) – Virtual

GS-1165-12; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Virtual.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Specialist (Commercial)

GS-1165-09; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Specialist (Commercial)

GS-1165-09; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Processing Assistant

GS-1101-07; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Servicing Assistant

GS-1101-07; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Supervisory Loan Specialist (Commerical)

GS-1165-13; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Supervisory Loan Specialist (Commerical)

GS-1165-13; Full time (Temp)

Office of Capital Access (OCA); Various Duty Stations.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Specialist (Gen) (Supersedes previous announcement, EXC-20-065-PDC-10753859, to amend duty location)

GS-0301-09/11; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing and Disbursement Center (PDC); Duty Station Negotiable.

Open to United States Citizens

Loan Assistant

GS-1165-05/07; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing Disbursement Center (PDC); Fort Worth, TX;

Open to United States Citizens

Program Support

Program Support Assistant

GS-0301-05/06/07; Full time (Temp)

Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA); Processing and Disbursement Center (PDC); Fort Worth, TX.

Open to United States Citizens



