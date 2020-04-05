County’s coronavirus/COVID-19 dashboard shows 24 cases in Antioch

By Allen Payton

As of Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Antioch has 24 of the 386 cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the county, according to the Contra Costa Health Services new coronavirus dashboard on their website. Antioch is tied with Concord for the fifth most out of the 19 cities and seven communities included in the list, followed next by San Ramon with 23, San Pablo with 22 and Brentwood with 21 cases.

In a post on Sunday, Chair of the Contra Costa County Board off Supervisors Candace Andersen shared the following information: “Contra Costa County Health’s Dashboard is now breaking down COVID-19 cases by city. Please keep in mind that this is not per capita, and our cities all have different sized populations. It shows there is “community spread” throughout the County. Please continue to Shelter in Home, and put on a mask or face covering those limited times you are out in public.” So far 5,240 people have been tested

UPDATE: the dashboard now provides a statistic showing cases per 100,000 population for each city and community, with a countywide average of 33.



CCHS COVID-19 cases by city or community

