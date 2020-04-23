County Workforce Development Board supports businesses owners and workers affected by COVID-19 with new call center

Assistance available at (833) 320-1919 Starting today, April 23

Concord, CA (April 23, 2020) – The Workforce Development Board (WDB) and Board of Supervisors are pleased to announce the opening of a new call center to meet the needs of Contra Costa businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The call center, created with the support of the county’s Economic Development arm of the Department of Conservation and Development (DCD) and Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD), will offer information and resources to help businesses navigate the current economic climate. The WDB COVID-19 Call Center will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 .

“As part of our #BounceBackContraCosta campaign, WDB’s staff is prepared to provide helpful information and resources to assist callers in accessing various federal, state and local programs that are available during this time,” explained Donna Van Wert, WDB Executive Director. “We recognize our local business owners and their employees are dealing with critical concerns, and may want extra support as they work through this unprecedented economic predicament.”

Businesses and workers facing an unanticipated decrease in the demand for certain goods and services, can reach WDB staff members who are equipped to provide information and resources for dealing with lay-offs, insurance needs, federal small business loans, and payroll subsidies. The WDB call center team can also assist with tapping into programs to reduce utility costs, access online career training, payroll protection, and other business services.

The WDB COVID-19 Call Center is reachable at (833) 320-1919. WDB staff are highly trained and knowledgeable, and have extensive experience supporting business leaders and job seekers with education, training, resources, partnerships and public programs.

Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County

Part of the Employment & Human Services Department, Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County (WDBCCC) brings together leaders from business, economic development, education, labor, community-based organizations, and public agencies to align a variety of resources and organizations to enhance the competitiveness of the local workforce and support economic vitality in our region. The WDBCCC designs its programs and services to help job seekers, employers, small businesses and youth. Visit www.wdbccc.com or follow on social media #BounceBackContraCosta.

Department of Conservation and Development

The Economic Development office within the Department of Conservation and Development (DCD) works to encourage investment and job growth within the unincorporated communities of Contra Costa County, and supports efforts of its cities to grow business within their boundaries. The Workforce Development Board is among several Contra Costa County divisions that work closely with Economic Development to support our businesses.

Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services

Employment & Human Services (EHSD) partners with the community to deliver quality services to ensure access to resources that support, protect, and empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. Based on the core values of promoting organizational excellence, delivering an exceptional customer experience, encouraging open communication, embracing change, practicing ethical behavior, and embracing diversity, EHSD envisions Contra Costa County will continue to be a thriving community where all individuals and families can be healthy, safe, secure and self-sufficient. More information about EHSD is available at www.ehsd.org.



