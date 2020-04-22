Contra Costa opens four sites for free, by-appointment drive-through testing for COVID-19

In Pittsburg, Concord, Martinez and San Pablo

By Kim McCarl, Assistant to the Director, Communications, Contra Costa Health Services

Contra Costa residents who have fever, cough or similar symptoms can make an appointment for free COVID-19 testing at one of four drive-through sites around the county.

The sites, opened Wednesday by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), are available to anyone regardless of insurance.

“Testing is more available now than it has ever been since this pandemic began, and we have the opportunity to give more people the health information they need to care for themselves,” said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “Information is power, and it will help us flatten the curve in Contra Costa County.

Testing is available to people who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath and fatigue.

Any Contra Costa resident with these symptoms can call 1-844-421-0804 for a confidential screening by a health professional. Telephone screenings will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It is crucial to ramp up testing in Contra Costa so we can get a more accurate idea of the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” CCHS Director Anna Roth said. “It is also crucial for everyone in the community to have access to testing, to better protect themselves and their families.”

Depending on their symptoms, callers may receive health advice during their screenings or an appointment for testing at one of four drive-through testing sites:

Pittsburg Health Center, 2311 Loveridge Road, Pittsburg

Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services, 2500 Bates Ave., Concord

Martinez Health Center, 2500 Alhambra Ave., Martinez

West County Health Center, 23601 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo

Screening and appointments are only available by phone. Testing is not available on a walk-in basis.

Patients with appointments must travel in their personal vehicles to their appointments, Testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles. Testing results are available in three to five days.



Share this: