Contra Costa Health Services reminds residents to observe religious practices at home this weekend – 9 deaths now reported in county

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) reminds the public that county residents should observe their faiths at home while the health officer’s stay-at-home order remains in place, though this month is a time of significant religious activity for many people.

The health officer order, a measure to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, requires Contra Costa residents to stay home except for essential trips, such as to find food, healthcare or to provide care for someone who cannot leave their home, or to go to and from an essential job.

The order lasts through May 3, a period that may affect important observances for many faiths, such as Good Friday, Holy Week, Orthodox Easter, Passover, Ramadan, and others.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives, and we empathize with anyone who is unable to practice their religious traditions and celebrations as usual during this challenging time,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer. “However, to protect everyone in the community, we must avoid gatherings outside of one’s immediate household to reduce the spread of the virus.”

CCHS thanks the county’s faith community for helping to keep their members safe from COVID-19 and urges faith leaders to continue to suspend in-person gatherings and not bring large groups of people together while the health order remains in place.

Suspending in-person gatherings does not mean suspending worship. Many organizations continue to observe together, through livestreaming or by watching recorded services online.

Learn more about COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, including how to protect yourself, at cchealth.org/coronavirus, or call the Contra Costa Coronavirus Call Center with questions at 1-844-729-8410. The call center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



