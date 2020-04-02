Contra Costa Health Services adds more statistics, data to their coronavirus webpage

Only 31 currently hospitalized out of 276 confirmed cases in the county

By Allen Payton

After requests by the public and the Herald, on readers’ behalf, the Contra Costa Health Services updated their webpage, today and are now reporting more statistics and information on what they refer to as the “dashboard.”

The only statistic not included that the public has been requesting, is the number of people diagnosed with the virus who have recovered.

“We’re working to get additional information to the public, as much as possible,” said Will Harper, Contra Costa Health Services spokesperson.

One bright spot in the additional statistics is that out of 276 confirmed cases in Contra Costa County, only 31 are currently hospitalized, which is a little over 11%, as of 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, April 2. That’s out of 4,083 people who have been tested.

While the statistics show a greater number of people age 41-60 that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than those age 61-100, which goes against international statistics, “What it doesn’t show is the severity of the cases,” Harper explained.

“We’re trying to prepare people for the fact that we haven’t seen the worst of it, yet,” he added.



CCHS Dashboard Stats 04-02-20

