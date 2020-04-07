«
Contra Costa coronavirus Update: Now 442 cases, 7 total deaths

By Allen Payton

As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 442 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and two more deaths for a total of 7 in the county. There are 29 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized, a decrease of three since Friday.

A total of 5,831 people have been tested for the virus. To see the all the statistics provided by CCHS, click here.

