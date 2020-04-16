Contra Costa Coronavirus Update: 631 cases, 46 in Antioch, 16 total deaths in county

By Allen Payton

As of Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 631 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and a total of 16 deaths in the county on their dashboard. There are 37 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized.

There were 41 new cases reported on Monday, 16 more on Tuesday and 18 more cases reported on Wednesday.

Of those who have tested positive in the county, Antioch has a total of 46 cases.

A total of 8,282 people have been tested for the virus in the county.

The county’s coronavirus dashboard is now offering hospital information. It shows the daily Intensive Care Unit Occupancy Rate and Ventilator Utilization for all hospitals in the county.

The largest category of those who have been diagnosed with the virus continue to be people ages 41-60 with 227 cases, 188 cases for those age 21-40, 144 cases among those age 61-80, another 47 cases of those age 81-100 and 24 cases of those age 20 and under.

