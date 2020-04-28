Contra Costa Coronavirus Update: 25 total deaths in county, cases increase to 842, hospitalizations drop to 27

By Allen Payton

As of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 25 deaths in the county from the COVID-19/coronavirus. There are 27 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday, April 27 but an overall decrease of 17 from the high of 44 on April 14.

Total cases continue to increase with 842 people who have tested positive out of the county’s population of 1.14 million.

Antioch has 67 people who have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 12,406 people have been tested for the virus in the county.

The largest category of those who have been diagnosed with the virus continues to be people ages 41-60 with 298 cases.

