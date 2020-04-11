«
Contra Costa coronavirus Update: 2 more deaths for 11 total, 530 cases

From CCHealth.org

More cases in people ages 41-60 than any other age range

By Allen Payton

As of Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 530 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and two more deaths for a total of 11 in the county. There are 37 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized. There are 38 cases in Antioch.

A total of 6,938 people have been tested for the virus. 

The majority of those who have been diagnosed are ages 41-60 with 195 cases, 165 cases for those ages 21-40, 126 cases among those ages 61-80, another 26 cases of those ages 81-100 and 17 cases of those age 20 and under.

To see the all the coronavirus statistics provided by CCHS, click here.

