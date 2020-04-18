«
Contra Costa Coronavirus Update: 19 deaths in county, 685 cases, 51 in Antioch

Screenshot of CC Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard.

By Allen Payton

As of Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is reporting a total of 685 cases of COVID-19/coronavirus, and a total of 19 deaths in the county, three more than yesterday. There are 37 people diagnosed with the virus currently hospitalized.

A total of 8,944 people have been tested for the virus in the county. There are 51 people who have tested positive for COVID-19/coronavirus in Antioch.

The county’s coronavirus dashboard also offers hospital information. It shows the daily Intensive Care Unit Occupancy Rate and Ventilator Utilization for all hospitals in the county.

The largest category of those who have been diagnosed with the virus continue to be people ages 41-60 with 251 cases.

To see the all the statistics provided by CCHS, click here.

