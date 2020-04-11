Community college district extends remote operations through end of semester

By Timothy Leong, Public Information Officer, CCCCD

The Contra Costa Community College District (District) has extended the remote delivery of instruction and student services at its colleges – Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill and San Ramon Campus, Los Medanos College and Brentwood Center – for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

On March 31, 2020, Contra Costa Public Health (CCPH) updated its shelter-in-place order through at least May 3, 2020. The District’s decision to continue remote operations through the end of the spring semester is necessary to be in alignment with the shelter-in-place extension, and provides greater clarity in meeting the higher education goals of its students.

“We are trying to do our part to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by suspending face-to-face interactions with our students,” said interim chancellor Gene Huff. “This has been a challenging time for both our students and staff as we transitioned to remote operations. We want to thank our students for their perseverance and flexibility, and our staff for their tremendous effort to transition to a fully remote operation. We believe this decision balances the need to stay safe and healthy during this time and informs students and staff on what to expect for the rest of this semester.”

The CCPH shelter-in-place extension acknowledges social distancing as the most powerful weapon in slowing the spread of COVID-19. CCPH continues to encourage the following practices to stay safe and healthy during this time:

Stay home and limit essential activities where possible.

Wash hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wear face coverings when out in public (not medical-grade masks).

Adhere closely to social distancing guidelines.

Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if you experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The District will be offering a summer session of instruction and student services remotely, with a plan to offer face-to-face classes should the shelter-in-place order is lifted and deemed safe to do so. Summer course registration will begin on Monday, April 20, 2020. To view what classes may be offered, or to understand operational changes made as a result of COVID-19, visit the college website of your choice or the District website at www.4cd.edu for more information.



