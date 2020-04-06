Cancer Support Community reschedules 6th Annual Hope Walk due to COVID-19 shelter in place

New Date is October 17, 2020

By Alexandra Rubin, Director of Communications, Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, April 6, 2020 – Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (CSC) has announced that their 6th annual Hope Walk, originally scheduled for May 16, has been rescheduled to October 17. The fun event, which is a major fundraiser for the organization, draws over 1,000 registered walkers and more than 70 exhibitors to Heather Farm Park each year.

“The Hope Walk is a way for our members, supporters, and the whole community to come out and celebrate the great work that Cancer Support Community does, which is helping people live longer and live better when faced with cancer,” said CSC’s Development Director and the event’s manager, Carol Louisell. “And, it’s just a really great time for families to get out and get some exercise along with music, entertainment, and a thousand friends!”

While the Hope Walk has had to be postponed due to the shelter-in-place order, CSC has been able to continue bringing support, hope, and healing to cancer patients and their caregivers without interruption. CSC started providing virtual support groups the same day the order was announced, on Monday, March 16. By the next week, CSC not only had very strong participation in support groups and individual counseling sessions – with their therapists and facilitators working from their homes – but also had moved many movement classes and some workshops online.

“This is exactly what our mission is,” said James Bouquin, CSC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We help people deal with the unexpected, dramatic crisis of cancer every day. It’s one of the most isolating of diseases, creating anxiety and fear. We are proud and profoundly grateful that we can continue to be a source of hope, community, and relief for our members.”

People can register for the walk and make donations at http://www.hopewalkbayarea.net/. All registrations for the May date will be transferred to the new date.

CSC’s gala, “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” is still scheduled for September 19. For information on either of these events, please contact Carol Louisell at clouisell@cancersupport.net.

About Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area

Celebrating 30 years in the East Bay, Cancer Support Community provides comprehensive, integrative care—including counseling, support groups, nutrition training, exercise classes, and patient education programs—for people with cancer, their caregivers, and their families. Our evidence-based services enable cancer patients to partner with their medical teams to manage their treatment and recovery most effectively, increase their chances for survival, reduce their chances of recurrence, and provide for the highest possible quality of life. We never turn anyone away, and all of our services are always provided free of charge. With services provided at our Walnut Creek center, in local medical centers throughout the Bay Area, and now in Antioch, we serve more than 2,200 people annually.



