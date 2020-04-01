Arizona man arrested for felony assault on Antioch Police Officer following car chase, crash Tuesday

Was also driving on walking trails in Brentwood

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Police Bureau

On March 31, 2020 at approximately 1:35PM, Oakley PD attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima with Arizona plates, later found to be driven by 54-year-old Andy Monticello for reckless driving. He refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated due to the reckless nature of the pursuit.

A short time later, the Brentwood Police Department began receiving calls of Monticello driving on the walking trails in their city. Multiple callers reported him driving along the trails and nearly hitting pedestrians. Updates kept coming in from numerous citizens reporting Monticello was driving reckless on Highway 4 bypass near Sand Creek Road and then again on Balfour Road. Citizen’s reported Monticello was last seen westbound on Balfour Road at a high-speed running red lights and attempting run other motorists off the road. Brentwood PD Officers converged in the areas of reported sightings and were diligently attempting locate Monticello.

Antioch Officers began to head towards Deer Valley Road based on updated reports of Monticello’s last known direction of travel. An Antioch Patrol Sergeant was southbound on Deer Valley Road when Monticello came towards him. Monticello pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic in front of the Sergeant. When the Sergeant attempted to move into the other lane to avoid a collision, Monticello matched the movement and continued to drive his vehicle at the Sergeant. Both vehicles collided head on and the Sergeant then used his vehicle to push Monticello’s off the roadway and immobilize it. Monticello was taken into custody without further incident.

Monticello was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on an outstanding Felony Warrant from Arizona and multiple new charges from this incident to include Felony Assault on an Officer. Oakley PD will be seeking charges related to their earlier pursuit. The Brentwood Police Department is contacting possible victims related to incidents that occurred in their city.

This was a collaborative effort by all agencies involved to resolve this incident as safely as possible and demonstrates the ongoing support each agency in Contra Costa County has for one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Andy Monticello

