Antioch woman killed by heavy object through car window on Hwy 242 in Concord Friday night

By CHP – Contra Costa

Last night, April 10, 2020, at approximately 9:32 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-242 northbound at SR-4. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, a 63-year-old female passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving procedures were attempted but unsuccessful and tragically the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene. The 20-year-old driver and two children in the backseat, 11- and 13-year-old girls, all family from Antioch, were not injured.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased female.

Upon further investigation at the scene, it was determined that this was not a collision. While the 20-year-old male driver was proceeding northbound on SR-242 and approaching SR-4 in a grey 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, it was determined that a heavy object (“brick”) came crashing through a window of the vehicle and struck the 63-year-old female passenger seated in the right front seat. The male driver realized the woman was injured and pulled off the freeway and called 911. Tragically the female passenger died at the scene. At this point, it is unknown where the “brick” came from and/or how it ended up in the Volkswagen.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this incident, the events leading up to it, or saw anyone within the immediate area, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.



Share this: