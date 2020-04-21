Antioch school district to pay for students’ Advanced Placement exams

By Antioch Unified School District

We have good news to share!!

Any AUSD student who signed up for an Advanced Placement (AP) exam this school year will have their exam costs paid in full by Antioch USD. This decision was the result of our awareness that due to COVID-19 many students may have stressors – including, but not limited to, not having the same level of access or support for exam preparation due to the virus and school closures. We want our students to take the exams as we feel the experience of the exam itself is a college-readiness activity.

However, we understand that many may be hesitant to move forward with their exams and seek refunds due to feeling they may not be prepared. By picking up all costs, students can now confidently take the exams, knowing that if they do not achieve their desired scores, their families have not come out of pocket for their efforts, thus eliminating unnecessary pressure or worries.

Please note that the refund process for families who have already paid is under way. We ask for your patience as it may take a bit longer than usual to process the anticipated $50,000 in refunds due to the current closure and limited staffing. However, please know that your refund is on the way and we wish you the very best on your exam.

