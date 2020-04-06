Antioch school district distributing over 2,500 laptops to students for online learning

By Antioch Unified School District

This weekend, Antioch Unified Staff worked to get more than 2,500 laptops ready for student distribution beginning Monday.

“We are all learning new skills…#ProudToBeAUSD #TogetherWeCan” wrote Superintendent Stephanie Anello in a post on Facebook. Some of the laptops were donated and the rest were from Antioch schools, she shared. Each one is being loaned to a student for their use during the shelter in place due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

For students in need of a technology device while schools are closed, we will be utilizing the following schedule for check-out. We apologize in advance as this may be inconvenient for some families, but if you have children in separate grade spans, we ask you to attend the day your grade is scheduled. Unfortunately, this may mean more than one trip per family.

A parent/guardian must attend to pick up a device. When you come to pick up a device, please bring your child’s student ID number. If you do not know your child’s student ID number, please refer to the letter you may have already received or will be receiving from AUSD regarding online distance learning.

All pick-ups will occur at Antioch Middle School located at 1500 D. Street. The devices will be grab and go style in the pick-up/drop-off loop and parents should not get out of their cars. If you are walking, we ask that you line up in the designated area and are cognizant of social distancing space.

You may come at any time during the pick-up window. However, we anticipate that there will be a shorter wait time if you are able to come later in your scheduled pick-up window.

Please note that students in Special Day Class will be contacted individually next week to pick up a device (if appropriate to their learning needs) or an assistive technology device to meet their individualized needs.

Monday April 6th 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Seniors

Monday April 6th 1:00 – 5:00 pm Juniors

Tuesday April 7th 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Sophomores

Tuesday April 7th 1:00 – 5:00 pm Freshman

Wednesday April 8th 9:00 am – 12:00 pm 8th Grade

Wednesday April 8th 1:00 – 5:00 pm 6th and 7th Grade

Thursday April 9th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm 4th and 5th Grade

Friday April 10th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm TK – 3rd Grade

We hope you are all well and, again, thank you for your continued kindness and support.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



AUSD staffer cleaning laptops 1





Sup Stephanie Anello working on a laptop





AUSD staffer cleaning laptops 2

