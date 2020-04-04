Antioch School Board to hold first virtual meeting Wednesday night

By Allen Payton

Due to the current shelter in place order, the Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular Board of Education meeting of April 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. online via teleconference.

There are no items for information, discussion or action on the agenda. Only essential items will be placed on the agenda until the shelter in place is lifted.

But there is one resolution for immediate action on the agenda. Although the board didn’t have to vote to close the schools, since the superintendent already has that authority form previous board policy, the trustees will discuss and decide how to vote on “Resolution No. 2019-20-38 Designating Certain District Construction Projects as an Essential Governmental Function and Delegating Authority for the Superintendent or her Designee to Make Such Determinations on Such Construction Projects as are Necessary to Comply with State and Local Health & Safety Orders Issued in Response to COVID-19.”

Before the regular board meeting, they will hold a closed session to discuss the discipline, dismissal or release of a public employee. Because it’s a personnel matter details are not available to the public.

The board will also discuss and decide on a variety of Consent calendar items, including:

Award of Bid and Contract for Wide Area Network Services Award of Bid and Contract to Company for Wide Area Network Services (Month-to-Month) Award of Bid and Contract for New Wireless Network Controllers Notice of Completion with S+B James Construction Management Company for the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Replacement Project at Mission Elementary School Services Agreement with Learned and Associates Addendum to Services Agreement with Marzano Resources Contra Costa County Office of Education Medi-Cal Administrative Claiming Agreement Master Contract with Cinnamon Hills Youth Crisis Center Services Agreement with California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF)

You may refer to the district’s website http://www.boarddocs.com/ca/ausd/Board.nsf/Public to view the Board agenda in its entirety. Or view it, here:

This meeting can be viewed on livestream video on the district’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/GLTJ1Hx9vHI.



