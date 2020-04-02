Antioch Police with help of K9 arrest man with knife for attempted robbery, burglary Wednesday night

By Antioch Police Department

While our fine residents were sheltering (and hopefully sleeping), APD Night Shift was patrolling the town making sure y’all were safe. A little after midnight, a call went out of a man banging on the doors of closed pizza parlor on Contra Loma. This fella was using a metal object (later determined to be a knife) to hit the door and was reportedly wearing a ski mask. Officers arrived in one-minute flat but the pizza prowler had already left.

While they were figuring things out, a man approached and said someone tried to rob him at knifepoint of his bicycle. Team Blue flooded the area and flushed out a guilty conscience who took off running (failed application of social distancing) when he saw the arrival of our fine-looking cruisers. He quickly gave up when he saw the lead car was Officer Amiri and his loyal sidekick, Purcy (good choice). Upon the fitment of the metal bracelets, this bandit was found in possession of a knife and ski mask, allowing us to trace him to both incidents.

Moral of the story? Shelter in-place keeps everyone out of trouble (oh, and don’t mess with OUR TOWN!) Sleep tight Antioch – we are here for you morning, noon, and night!



Share this:



K9 Purcy & suspect arrested 04-01-20 APD

