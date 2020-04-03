Antioch Police make five arrests, Thursday night, for guns, drugs, stolen car, stealing gas

With help of K9 Officer Purcy

By Antioch Police Department

Good morning Antioch! Just wanted to let you know APD Night Crew was providing continuing education for crooks about shelter in-place:

Thursday night, our coppers got a call over on Lemontree Way about some suspicious activity. They swooped in and found a miscreant in possession of a loaded handgun, in addition to drugs for sale. Since we love to impress the good taxpayers of our city (because you pay our salaries), we decided to find an occupied Infinity stolen from Concord a few streets away on Mahogany Way.

And then, K9 Purcy led a team of officers over to Sunset Drive for a reported video alarm showing two bandits in the fenced-off yard of a business. Purcy found one guy hiding behind a building and another in the bushes.

And lastly, we got another video alarm showing a hoodlum siphoning gasoline from vehicles on Buchanan Road. A bunch of blue went over there and found the petro pirate hiding under a van with a five gallon can of gasoline.

Five arrests and five individuals who would’ve been better off staying at-home.

ATTENTION ALL CROOKS!!! Don’t come to our city to commit shenanigans, because you’ll soon learn that we aren’t havin’ it. Eh, I guess not many of them follow us on social media, but hopefully they get the message.

Sleep tight Antioch! We are watching over things (like we do every night) to keep you safe!!! BTW – Purcy’s a good boooooooy. #AntiochStrong



Share this:



APD 04-02-20 arrests





gun & drugs

