Antioch Police ask residents to help identify driver who crashed car into backyard Thursday morning

Video provided by APD

By Antioch Police

Attention Gentrytown-area residents:

We would like to speak to the driver of this white Ford Fusion regarding their inability to stay at-home on Thursday morning. The driver crashed into one of your neighbor’s backyards and fled southbound on Gentrytown from Jefferson Way (toward James Donlon). Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but there was a decent amount of property damage.

Those living on or near Gentrytown Drive (south of Jefferson Way) are asked to check their surveillance cameras on Thursday, April 9, 2020 around 2:50 AM. If you have anything that might help us identify the driver, please contact Officer Saffold by email at dsaffold@ci.antioch.ca.us.

Thanks for helping us keep Antioch Safe!



