Antioch Police arrest two with stolen cars, third person for Pittsburg assault Saturday night

By Antioch Police Department

A couple people thought it would be a good idea to drive stolen cars through our city last night…

The first, a Nissan Altima stolen from Walnut Creek, was spotted on Lemontree double-parked in the roadway. We swooped in and the driver gave right-up (just like you’re supposed to do).

The second, a Chevy Trailblazer stolen from Newark, was spotted on the freeway by one of our observant coppers. Initially, he did exactly what he was supposed to do, and pulled over when the red and blues came on, but that was about it. He refused to get out of the car, so we tried negotiating with him for a while, which can be pretty tense on an active freeway. When nothing seemed to work, we got some help from canine extraordinaire Purcy. Once out of the car, he tried to provoke us into a horrible outcome, by pointing a dark object (simulating a handgun), which we quickly figured out was a cellphone. Your officers showed tremendous restraint and were able to bring this situation to a safe conclusion, when it could have been very, very bad.

People often use stolen cars to commit more serious crimes because they think it’ll be more difficult to track them down. Nobody deserves to have their car stolen and we won’t stand for it in Antioch. Two more stolen cars returned to their rightful owners, two more arrests, and the town was a little bit safer.

And then…

We heard a call where a vehicle was wanted for an aggravated assault over in Pittsburg. Our officers found the car in the Rivertown-area and detained the driver, who was turned over to our friends at the Pittsburg Police Department.

We often scan the radio channels of our neighboring cities so we can all help each other out. It’s how we pitch-in to keep East County safe, because we are #AntiochStrong. #AntiochPD.

