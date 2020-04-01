Antioch native serves aboard USS America

By MC2 Jackson Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, Millington, TN

200331-N-RU810-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Sammy Cohen, from Antioch, California, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons a self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill.

America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Share this:



USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

