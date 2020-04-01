«

Antioch native serves aboard USS America

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Sammy Cohen. Left – U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline. Right – from his Facebook page 11-21-19.

By MC2 Jackson Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, Millington, TN

200331-N-RU810-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Sammy Cohen, from Antioch, California, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons a self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill.

America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training


This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 5:05 pm and is filed under Military & Veterans, People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply