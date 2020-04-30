Antioch man arrested in Brentwood for stolen vehicle Wednesday

By Brentwood Police Department

Patience….. wait for it!

While patrolling our neighborhoods this morning, a diligent officer came across a stolen vehicle parked on Orchard Drive. Recovering the car is a good thing, but what if the thief is nearby. Always wanting to catch the bad guys, or bad girls in this case, our officers worked together and patiently waited and sure enough, 31-year-old Antioch resident Dymond Hodges, along with a couple of passengers, climbed into the stolen vehicle. Once they attempted to drive away, officers quickly swooped in and made the arrest.

Arrest made, victim gets their car back….it’s a good day!



Share this:



Brentwood PD stolen car 04-29-20

