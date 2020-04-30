«

Antioch man arrested in Brentwood for stolen vehicle Wednesday

Photos by Brentwood PD.

By Brentwood Police Department

Patience….. wait for it!

While patrolling our neighborhoods this morning, a diligent officer came across a stolen vehicle parked on Orchard Drive. Recovering the car is a good thing, but what if the thief is nearby. Always wanting to catch the bad guys, or bad girls in this case, our officers worked together and patiently waited and sure enough, 31-year-old Antioch resident Dymond Hodges, along with a couple of passengers, climbed into the stolen vehicle. Once they attempted to drive away, officers quickly swooped in and made the arrest.

Arrest made, victim gets their car back….it’s a good day!

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Brentwood PD stolen car 04-29-20


This entry was posted on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at 1:48 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

noncreativity-poppy