Antioch Friends of Animal Services to provide pet adoption fees beginning Thursday

By Antioch Friends of Animal Services

The following adoption special at Antioch Animal Services will begin on Thursday, April 2nd and will remain in effect until Saturday, May 2nd. It may be extended depending on if mandatory lockdown dates are extended.

Need a companion, co-worker, walking partner or playmate to keep you and the family company during the mandatory stay at home order as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Antioch Friends of Animal Services is sponsoring the adoption fees of all animals at Antioch Animal Services to encourage the public to adopt a homeless pet. There is no better time than now, when you are home and can help that new furbaby adjust to a home life.

All adoptions at Antioch Animal Services are by appointment only due to social distancing requirements. Please call (925) 779-6989 daily from 8am to 5pm to schedule a meet and greet with any animal (or animals) that you are interested in meeting.

You can view available pets at www.antioch.petfinder.com, www.petharbor.com or by following the Antioch Animal Services and Antioch Friends of Animal Services Facebook Pages.

The sponsored adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots

Antioch residents will be required to pay a $20 license fee for dog adoptions.



FOAS Pet Adoptions 0402-050220

