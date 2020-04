From CityProtect.com

Dots Legend – Red: assault, assault with a deadly weapon, sexual offense, sexual assault, homicide, kidnapping or robbery; Yellow: property crime, breaking and entering, property crime commercial, property crime residential, other property crime, theft from vehicle, theft of vehicle, or other theft; Light Blue: community policing, proactive policing, emergency, or fire; Dark Blue: disorder/disturbance, drugs, liquor or quality of life.

We are now including all police calls on the map, including alarm, arson, death, family offense, missing person, pedestrian stop, traffic, vehicle recovery, vehicle stop, weapons offense and other.

Other

600 Block W TREGALLAS RD AND SAN JOAQUIN AV

04/05/2020 7AM

Case No: 20002945

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISSING PERSON – ADULT

Breaking & Entering

1100 Block A ST AND PARK LN

04/05/2020 5PM

Case No: 20003053

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Breaking & Entering

3100 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND BUCHANAN RD

04/05/2020 10PM

Case No: 20002959

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Assault

1 Block E 18TH ST AND A ST

04/06/2020 3AM

Case No: 20002950

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, AGRAVATED – 245 PC

Assault

2700 Block CONTRA LOMA BL AND BUCHANAN RD

04/06/2020 5PM

Case No: 20002967

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Other

1300 Block LOUIS DR AND E 13TH ST

04/07/2020 12AM

Case No: 20002970

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: RESTRAINING/COURT ORDER VIOLATIONS

Breaking & Entering

3600 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND FAIRVIEW DR

04/07/2020 8AM

Case No: 20002972

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Traffic

2100 Block W 10TH ST AND VERNE ROBERTS CIR

04/07/2020 10AM

Case No: 20002975

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: TRAFFIC ACCIDENT W/INJURY

Other

300 Block BURBANK RD AND ROOSEVELT LN

04/07/2020 10AM

Case No: 20002976

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISSING PERSON – ADULT

Other

2300 Block SYCAMORE DR AND DOGWOOD WY

04/07/2020 12PM

Case No: 20003058

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISSING PERSON – ADULT

Proactive Policing

SYCAMORE DR AND AUTO CENTER DR

04/07/2020 1PM

Case No: 20002982

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: SUS CIRM – PERSON/AUTO/ALL

Breaking & Entering

2300 Block BUCHANAN RD AND STAPLETON DR

04/07/2020 3PM

Case No: 20003022

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY RESIDENCE – 459 PC

Assault

2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND DELTA FAIR BL

04/07/2020 3PM

Case No: 20002986

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Proactive Policing

2900 Block ROOSEVELT LN AND GARROW DR

04/07/2020 4PM

Case No: 20002987

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ANIMAL CALLS

Assault

400 Block W 19TH ST AND D ST

04/07/2020 8PM

Case No: 20002989

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Theft

2200 Block VERNE ROBERTS CIR AND PITTSBURG ANTIOCH HY

04/07/2020 8PM

Case No: 20002990

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – GRAND – 487 PC

Vehicle Recovery

MANDARIN WY AND SYCAMORE DR

04/08/2020 8AM

Case No: 20002996

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO RECOVERED – STOLEN

Breaking & Entering

200 Block E 18TH ST AND ALPHA WY

04/08/2020 9AM

Case No: 20002998

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Traffic

2800 Block CENTER LN AND E TREGALLAS RD

04/08/20209AM

Case No: 20002997

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NO INJURY

Assault

1 Block W 10TH ST AND A ST

04/08/2020 12PM

Case No: 20003001

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Robbery

2900 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SAN JOSE DR

04/08/20202PM

Case No: 20003005

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTS

Robbery

2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD

04/08/2020 3PM

Case No: 20003007

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTS

Other

1 Block BELSHAW ST AND CHESTNUT AV

04/08/2020 9PM

Case No: 20003013

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISSING PERSON – JUVENILE

Traffic

1 Block BRYAN AV AND SUNSET DR

04/09/2020 1AM

Case No: 20003015

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NO INJURY

Traffic

GENTRYTOWN DR AND REDWOOD DR

04/09/2020 2AM

Case No: 20003016

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: TRAFFIC ACCIDENT UNKNOWN IF INJURY

Breaking & Entering

1600 Block A ST AND W 17TH ST

04/09/2020 6AM

Case No: 20003017

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Assault

1700 Block COSTCO WY AND AUTO CENTER DR

04/09/20209AM

Case No: 20003021

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Submit a tip

Theft

2600 Block VERNE ROBERTS CIR AND W 18TH ST

04/09/2020 10AM

Case No: 20003023

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Robbery

1900 Block AUTO CENTER DR AND MAHOGANY WY

04/09/2020 12PM

Case No: 20003024

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTS

Proactive Policing

2200 Block SAN JOSE DR AND DELTA FAIR BL

04/09/2020 2PM

Case No: 20003026

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISC OUTSIDE ASSIST

Theft of Vehicle

1 Block BRYAN AV AND BEASLEY AV

04/10/2020 1AM

Case No: 20003038

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC

Assault

2800 Block MADRID LN AND MADRID PL

04/10/2020 2PM

Case No: 20003045

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, AGRAVATED – 245 PC

Assault

2800 Block CENTER LN AND E TREGALLAS RD

04/10/2020 2PM

Case No: 20003046

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Theft of Vehicle

1600 Block W 18TH ST AND TULIP DR

04/10/2020 6PM

Case No: 20003068

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC

Assault

1300 Block W 9TH ST AND O ST

04/10/2020 10PM

Case No: 20003055

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Assault

2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD

04/10/2020 11PM

Case No: 20003056

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Other

1600 Block A ST AND W 17TH ST

04/11/2020 12AM

Case No: 20003057

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: DEATH REPORT-UNKNOWN CAUSES

Breaking & Entering

3600 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND FAIRVIEW DR

04/11/2020 5AM

Case No: 20003060

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Breaking & Entering

1500 Block A ST AND E 16TH ST

04/11/2020 6AM

Case No: 20003061

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Vehicle Recovery

1400 Block B ST AND W 15TH ST

04/11/2020 12PM

Case No: 20003067

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO RECOVERED – STOLEN



Share this:



Antioch crime map 04-05 thru 11-2020