Dots Legend – Red: assault, assault with a deadly weapon, sexual offense, sexual assault, homicide, kidnapping or robbery; Yellow: property crime, breaking and entering, property crime commercial, property crime residential, other property crime, theft from vehicle, theft of vehicle, or other theft; Light Blue: community policing, proactive policing, emergency, or fire; Dark Blue: disorder/disturbance, drugs, liquor or quality of life.

Assault

2100 Block LEMONTREE WY AND SYCAMORE DR

03/29/2020 9AM

Case No: 20002779

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Breaking & Entering

3600 Block LONE TREE WY AND DAVISON DR

03/29/2020 11AM

Case No: 20002783

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY AUTO – 459A PC

Proactive Policing

SYCAMORE DR AND PEPPERTREE WY

03/29/2020 12PM

Case No: 20002784

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISC OUTSIDE ASSIST

Robbery

2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD

03/29/2020 3PM

Case No: 20002790

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: CAR JACKING

Robbery

2200 Block SYCAMORE DR AND SPANOS ST

03/29/2020 9PM

Case No: 20002799

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTS

Assault

L ST AND HWY 4 HY

03/29/2020 11PM

Case No: 20002797

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Theft

1900 Block AUTO CENTER DR AND CENTURY BL

03/30/2020 4PM

Case No: 20002813

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Proactive Policing

SOMERSVILLE RD AND HWY 4 HY

03/30/2020 5PM

Case No: 20002814

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: VEHICLE CODE – OTHERS

Breaking & Entering

2400 Block SUNSET DR AND A ST

03/31/2020 12AM

Case No: 20002901

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY AUTO – 459A PC

Breaking & Entering

2700 Block W TREGALLAS RD AND LONE TREE WY

03/31/2020 4AM

Case No: 20002822

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Theft

2900 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SAN JOSE DR

03/31/2020 2PM

Case No: 20002838

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Theft

2600 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND FAIRVIEW DR

03/31/2020 2PM

Case No: 0002834

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Breaking & Entering

3000 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND BUCHANAN RD

03/31/2020 6PM

Case No: 20002847

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Proactive Policing

LAUREL RD AND HWY 4 HY

04/01/2020 8AM

Case No: 20002850

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: SUS CIRM – PERSON/AUTO/ALL

Breaking & Entering

2700 Block CONTRA LOMA BL AND ST FRANCES DR

04/02/2020 12AM

Case No: 20002868

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Theft

1100 Block BUCHANAN RD AND BALBOA CT

04/03/2020 5AM

Case No: 20002893

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Theft of Vehicle

2200 Block SYCAMORE DR AND BANYAN WY

04/03/2020 8PM

Case No: 20002914

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC

Theft

2600 Block CONTRA LOMA BL AND FITZUREN RD

04/03/2020 8PM

Case No: 20002912

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC

Breaking & Entering

2600 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND FAIRVIEW DR

04/04/2020 5AM

Case No: 20002915

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC



