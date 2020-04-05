Antioch crime reports for week of Sun., March 29 through Sat., April 4, 2020
From CityProtect.com
Dots Legend – Red: assault, assault with a deadly weapon, sexual offense, sexual assault, homicide, kidnapping or robbery; Yellow: property crime, breaking and entering, property crime commercial, property crime residential, other property crime, theft from vehicle, theft of vehicle, or other theft; Light Blue: community policing, proactive policing, emergency, or fire; Dark Blue: disorder/disturbance, drugs, liquor or quality of life.
Assault
2100 Block LEMONTREE WY AND SYCAMORE DR
03/29/2020 9AM
Case No: 20002779
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC
Breaking & Entering
3600 Block LONE TREE WY AND DAVISON DR
03/29/2020 11AM
Case No: 20002783
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY AUTO – 459A PC
Proactive Policing
SYCAMORE DR AND PEPPERTREE WY
03/29/2020 12PM
Case No: 20002784
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: MISC OUTSIDE ASSIST
Robbery
2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD
03/29/2020 3PM
Case No: 20002790
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: CAR JACKING
Robbery
2200 Block SYCAMORE DR AND SPANOS ST
03/29/2020 9PM
Case No: 20002799
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTS
Assault
L ST AND HWY 4 HY
03/29/2020 11PM
Case No: 20002797
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC
Theft
1900 Block AUTO CENTER DR AND CENTURY BL
03/30/2020 4PM
Case No: 20002813
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC
Proactive Policing
SOMERSVILLE RD AND HWY 4 HY
03/30/2020 5PM
Case No: 20002814
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: VEHICLE CODE – OTHERS
Breaking & Entering
2400 Block SUNSET DR AND A ST
03/31/2020 12AM
Case No: 20002901
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY AUTO – 459A PC
Breaking & Entering
2700 Block W TREGALLAS RD AND LONE TREE WY
03/31/2020 4AM
Case No: 20002822
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC
Theft
2900 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SAN JOSE DR
03/31/2020 2PM
Case No: 20002838
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC
Theft
2600 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND FAIRVIEW DR
03/31/2020 2PM
Case No: 0002834
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC
Breaking & Entering
3000 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND BUCHANAN RD
03/31/2020 6PM
Case No: 20002847
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC
Proactive Policing
LAUREL RD AND HWY 4 HY
04/01/2020 8AM
Case No: 20002850
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: SUS CIRM – PERSON/AUTO/ALL
Breaking & Entering
2700 Block CONTRA LOMA BL AND ST FRANCES DR
04/02/2020 12AM
Case No: 20002868
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC
Theft
1100 Block BUCHANAN RD AND BALBOA CT
04/03/2020 5AM
Case No: 20002893
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC
Theft of Vehicle
2200 Block SYCAMORE DR AND BANYAN WY
04/03/2020 8PM
Case No: 20002914
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC
Theft
2600 Block CONTRA LOMA BL AND FITZUREN RD
04/03/2020 8PM
Case No: 20002912
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: THEFT – PETTY – 488 PC
Breaking & Entering
2600 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND FAIRVIEW DR
04/04/2020 5AM
Case No: 20002915
Agency: Antioch Police Department
Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC
the attachments to this post:
Crime reports map 03-29 thru 04-04-20